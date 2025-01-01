Menu
2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, Air conditioning, power windows, power lock, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Kia on Hunt Club only guarantee one key/fob only. This vehicle is previous daily rental Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

2022 Kia Sorento

91,753 KM

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium AWD

12514096

2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,753KM
VIN 5XYRGDLC9NG111986

  • Exterior Colour Aruba Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1420
  • Mileage 91,753 KM

2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, Air conditioning, power windows, power lock, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Kia on Hunt Club only guarantee one key/fob only. This vehicle is previous daily rental Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 17 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Exterior height: 1,695mm (66.7)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs)
Ground clearance (min): 209mm (8.2)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Rear collision: Rear Cross Collision Avoid Assist (RCTA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,761kg (3,882lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

2022 Kia Sorento