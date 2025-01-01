Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Telluride

86,444 KM

Details Features

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12898328

2022 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 12898328
  2. 12898328
  3. 12898328
  4. 12898328
  5. 12898328
  6. 12898328
  7. 12898328
  8. 12898328
  9. 12898328
  10. 12898328
  11. 12898328
  12. 12898328
  13. 12898328
  14. 12898328
  15. 12898328
  16. 12898328
  17. 12898328
  18. 12898328
  19. 12898328
  20. 12898328
  21. 12898328
  22. 12898328
  23. 12898328
  24. 12898328
  25. 12898328
  26. 12898328
  27. 12898328
  28. 12898328
  29. 12898328
  30. 12898328
  31. 12898328
Contact Seller

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,444KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC4NG323121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1023
  • Mileage 86,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 17 deg
Max seating capacity: 8
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Speakers: 10
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
Engine displacement: 3.8 L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine horsepower: 291hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 291hp @ 6,000RPM
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Lane departure: active
Drive type: all-wheel
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2)
Rear headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,564mm (61.6)
3rd row hiproom: 1,111mm (43.7)
Front tires: 245/50VR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50VR20.0
Rear hiproom: 1,472mm (58.0)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Emergency communication system: 911 Connect
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Rear legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
3rd row legroom: 798mm (31.4)
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 3.8L
Tracker system: Find My Car
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 87.1mm (3.78 x 3.43)
Exterior height: 1,759mm (69.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,521mm (59.9)
GVWR: 2,684kg (5,917lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,990mm (78.3)
Exterior length: 5,000mm (196.9)
3rd row headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) mitigation
Display blind spot view: left and right
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Passenger volume: 4,442L (156.9 cu.ft.)
Front hiproom: 1,497mm (58.9)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,404mm (55.3)
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 601 L (21 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,455 L (87 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring 116,453 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 36,448 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD 32,445 KM $26,844 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2022 Kia Telluride