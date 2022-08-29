$37,998+ tax & licensing
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Mazda CX-3
GT - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
6,895KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9044677
- Stock #: P0137
- VIN: JM1DKFD77N1603762
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,895 KM
Vehicle Description
In a vehicle built on the premise that driving matters, life is no longer only about getting from Point A to Point B, but also about relishing the journey. This 2022 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2022 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2022 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This low mileage SUV has just 6,895 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. A heads up display, navigation, and Bose Premium Audio tell you that this GT is full of incredible tech. A sunroof above heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel provide top shelf luxury. The touchscreen infotainment is complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the ultimate in connectivity features. Proximity keyless entry gives you modern convenience while the Mazda iACTIVSENSE system keeps you safe with distance pacing cruise including stop and go, blind spot monitoring, Smart City Brake Support automatic braking, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.14 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Express open glass sunroof
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Aluminum/sim carbon fibre door trim
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Curb weight: 1,358 kg
Overall height: 1,547 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,147 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Simulated suede dash trim
Automatic Braking
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
