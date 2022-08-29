2022 Mazda CX-3

$37,998 + taxes & licensing 6 , 8 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9044677

9044677 Stock #: P0137

P0137 VIN: JM1DKFD77N1603762

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,895 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation HEADS UP DISPLAY Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Express open glass sunroof Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Aluminum/sim carbon fibre door trim Tires: Width: 215 mm Overall Width: 1,780 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 45 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Wheelbase: 2,570 mm Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 888 mm Front Head Room: 954 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm Overall Length: 4,274 mm Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm Curb weight: 1,358 kg Overall height: 1,547 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,147 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Mobile Phone App Mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Simulated suede dash trim Automatic Braking Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

