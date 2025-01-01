Menu
Account
Sign In
All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is Ottawas local dealer! We are the Original Ottawas volume dealer We are your source for New and Used Vehicles. Our Top priority is your satisfaction.

2022 Mazda CX-30

45,857 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12385827

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 12385827
  2. 12385827
  3. 12385827
  4. 12385827
  5. 12385827
  6. 12385827
  7. 12385827
  8. 12385827
  9. 12385827
  10. 12385827
  11. 12385827
  12. 12385827
  13. 12385827
  14. 12385827
  15. 12385827
  16. 12385827
  17. 12385827
  18. 12385827
  19. 12385827
  20. 12385827
  21. 12385827
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,857KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL9NM444858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C2001
  • Mileage 45,857 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is Ottawa's local dealer! We are the Original Ottawa's volume dealer We are your source for New and Used Vehicles. Our Top priority is your satisfaction.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Ground clearance (max): 203mm (8.0)
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Front headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Front hiproom: 1,388mm (54.6)
Primary LCD size: 8.8
Front legroom: 1,058mm (41.7)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,361mm (53.6)
Front tires: 215/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 215/55HR18.0
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
GVWR: 1,987kg (4,381lbs)
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Horsepower: 186hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 186hp @ 6,000RPM
Compressor: Not Available
Curb weight: 1,537kg (3,389lbs)
Exterior length: 4,395mm (173.0)
Exterior height: 1,568mm (61.7)
Wheelbase: 2,652mm (104.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Emergency communication system: Mazda Connected Services w/2-year free trial period
Internet access capable: Mazda Connected Services w/2-year free trial period
Tracker system: Mazda Connected Services w/2-year free trial period
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 572 L (20 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,280 L (45 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra SV CVT 12,812 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 45,857 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Cadillac STS 4dr Sdn V8 RWD w/1SE for sale in Nepean, ON
2009 Cadillac STS 4dr Sdn V8 RWD w/1SE 94,260 KM $6,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-30