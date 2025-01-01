Menu
Account
Sign In
All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is Ottawas local dealer! We are the Original Ottawas volume dealer We are your source for New and Used Vehicles. Our Top priority is your satisfaction.

2022 Nissan Sentra

12,812 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12385830

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 12385830
  2. 12385830
  3. 12385830
  4. 12385830
  5. 12385830
  6. 12385830
  7. 12385830
  8. 12385830
  9. 12385830
  10. 12385830
  11. 12385830
  12. 12385830
  13. 12385830
  14. 12385830
  15. 12385830
  16. 12385830
  17. 12385830
  18. 12385830
  19. 12385830
  20. 12385830
  21. 12385830
  22. 12385830
  23. 12385830
  24. 12385830
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,812KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV1NY288759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C2003
  • Mileage 12,812 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is Ottawa's local dealer! We are the Original Ottawa's volume dealer We are your source for New and Used Vehicles. Our Top priority is your satisfaction.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Parking sensors: rear
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Auto high-beam headlights
PREMIUM CLOTH
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Front headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Fuel economy city: 8.0L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20)
Rear headroom: 933mm (36.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4)
Rear legroom: 883mm (34.8)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
Front hiproom: 1,359mm (53.5)
GVWR: 1,830kg (4,034lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,353mm (53.3)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning (LDW) warning
Adaptive Cruise Control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Horsepower: 149hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Exterior body width: 1,816mm (71.5)
Wheelbase: 2,712mm (106.8)
Engine horsepower: 149hp @ 6,400RPM
Passenger volume: 2,720L (96.1 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 146 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Front legroom: 1,117mm (44.0)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Exterior height: 1,448mm (57.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear collision: Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (R-IEBP) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,383kg (3,049lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

Used 2025 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2025 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT 3,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra SV CVT 12,812 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 45,857 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Sentra