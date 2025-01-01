Menu
Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? Let us find you the perfect vehicle.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

47,000 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

12222501

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT5NS189612

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C19461
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Outside Temperature Display
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: vinyl
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Passenger volume: 3,302L (116.6 cu.ft.)
Approach angle: 18 deg
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Fuel economy highway: 10.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Rear hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Exterior height: 1,974mm (77.7)
Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7)
Payload: 789kg (1,740lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Towing capacity: 1,982kg (4,370lbs)
Curb weight: 2,294kg (5,057lbs)
Hitch Class: III

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2022 RAM 1500 Classic