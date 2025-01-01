$38,999+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C19461
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawa's local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canada's image to provide you with Ottawa's best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dilawri Chrysler
Dilawri Chrysler
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-801-0278