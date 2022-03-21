$50,574+ tax & licensing
$50,574
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
Wilderness - Skid Plates
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$50,574
+ taxes & licensing
8,336KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794952
- Stock #: P0074
- VIN: 4S4BTHTD4N3206341
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0074
- Mileage 8,336 KM
Vehicle Description
With all the modern creature comforts you could ever need, on top of all that legendary ability, the original family SUV is ready for the next step in your journey. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2022 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2022 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This low mileage SUV has just 8,336 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Wilderness. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This off-road focused Wilderness trim adds a sunroof, skid plates, off-road suspension, black styling, front and rear tow hooks, all-weather upholstery with geometric patterning, navigation, Harman Kardon audio, wireless charging, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $306.31 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Roof Rack
Black grille
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
WIRELESS CHARGING
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Skid Plates
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Off-Road Suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Black bumpers
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Self-leveling headlights
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Overall height: 1,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Head Room: 958 mm
Wheelbase: 2,745 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Black aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,457 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Overall Width: 1,897 mm
Curb weight: 1,789 kg
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Harman Kardon Premium Audio
Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look
STARLINK (subscription required)
Rear Leg Room: 1,004 mm
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,144 L
Overall Length: 4,860 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,393 mm
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8