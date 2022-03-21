2022 Subaru Outback

$50,574 + taxes & licensing 8 , 3 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8794952

8794952 Stock #: P0074

P0074 VIN: 4S4BTHTD4N3206341

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0074

Mileage 8,336 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Exterior Roof Rack Black grille ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AT Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access WIRELESS CHARGING Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Skid Plates Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Off-Road Suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Black bumpers Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Self-leveling headlights Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Metal-look/piano black center console trim Fuel Capacity: 70 L Overall height: 1,700 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km Suspension Class: Off-Road Front Head Room: 958 mm Wheelbase: 2,745 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Black aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Leather/piano black shift knob trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg Manual child safety locks Rear Head Room: 992 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,457 mm Proximity remote trunk release Overall Width: 1,897 mm Curb weight: 1,789 kg Hands Free Power Liftgate Front Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) Harman Kardon Premium Audio Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look STARLINK (subscription required) Rear Leg Room: 1,004 mm Max Cargo Capacity : 2,144 L Overall Length: 4,860 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,393 mm

