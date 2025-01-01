$32,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Tesla Model 3
RWD - Low Mileage
2022 Tesla Model 3
RWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,137KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXNF340514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0654A
- Mileage 29,137 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The 2022 Tesla Model 3 is an electric vehicle that offers excellent performance and remarkable driving range, in a stylish and attractive package. This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 29,137 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The 2022 Tesla Model 3 is an electric vehicle that offers excellent performance and remarkable driving range, in a stylish and attractive package. This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 29,137 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Touring AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Interior
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Full service internet access
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Memorized Settings including audio
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Exterior entry lights
Power open and close trunk
Rear door type: Power open and close trunk
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,085 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.1 s
Grey aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,443 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Wheelbase: 2,875 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,060 kg
Power child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,655 kg
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
AppLink
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Laminated Glass Sunroof
FM/HD Radio
Overall Length: 4,694 mm
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Anti-Theft Alarm System : with video/image recording
Keyless Ignition : Doors and hands-free start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred - Sunroof - Memory Seats 37,720 KM $41,079 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 63,810 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline - Low Mileage 82,492 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Tesla Model 3