$40,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD - Sport Package
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD - Sport Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,909KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF9NF452303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0652
- Mileage 91,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Package, Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof!
Spacious and comfortable, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a highly capable electric crossover SUV. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bona fide electric SUV offering.This SUV has 91,909 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Performance AWD. Thrills and excitement are in excess with this Model Y Performance, loaded with unique performance aluminum wheels, sport-tuned suspension, full-time all-wheel-drive, aggressive exterior styling, and premium heated bucket seats. Also standard is an air filtration system, a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $286.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Spacious and comfortable, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a highly capable electric crossover SUV. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bona fide electric SUV offering.This SUV has 91,909 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Performance AWD. Thrills and excitement are in excess with this Model Y Performance, loaded with unique performance aluminum wheels, sport-tuned suspension, full-time all-wheel-drive, aggressive exterior styling, and premium heated bucket seats. Also standard is an air filtration system, a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $286.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Interior
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Full service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Forward collision alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Rear Collision Warning
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Suspension class: Sport
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
SPORT PACKAGE
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 14
Tires: Profile: 35
Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Exterior entry lights
LED Lights
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Wheelbase: 2,891 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Rear Hip Room: 1,285 mm
Wheel Width: 10.5
Overall Width: 1,920 mm
Wheel Diameter: 21
Diameter of tires: 21.0"
360 Camera
Power child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,405 kg
Overall Length: 4,750 mm
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
Curb weight: 2,066 kg
Overall height: 1,623 mm
AppLink
Rear Leg Room: 1,029 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,042 L
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
5 USB ports
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 2.2 L/100 km
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Memorized Settings for 5 drivers
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Fast Charging
Laminated Glass Sunroof
FM/HD Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 2.0 L/100 km
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Anti-Theft Alarm System : with video/image recording
Keyless Ignition : Doors and hands-free start
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 3.5 s
Exterior Parking Camera : Vision Park Assist front/rear/side
Vision Park Assist Front/Rear/Side Reverse Sensing System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $52.13 /Wk 75,896 KM $14,075 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Altima 168,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation 78,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Tesla Model Y