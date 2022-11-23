$33,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE Apex Edition - Sunroof
58,735KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9438897
- Stock #: P0173
- VIN: 5YFB4MBEXNP110533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey / Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0173
- Mileage 58,735 KM
Vehicle Description
A legend made modern, this 2022 Corolla embodies the progressive and practical nature of the Corolla name. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This hatchback has 58,735 kms. It's cement grey / black roof in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE Apex Edition. For a more dynamic driving experience, this premium Corolla SE Apex Edition has been upgraded with a performance-tuned sport suspension, sport tuned exhaust, exclusive aluminum wheels, an exclusive Apex body kit, a sport mode button that allows for faster engine response, smart proximity keys with push button start and heated sport seats. This incredible Corolla also includes a power sunroof, wireless charging, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $224.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Sport Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
LED Lights
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Max cargo capacity: 371 L
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 884 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Overall Length: 4,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,845 kg
Curb weight: 1,395 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Toyota Safety Sense
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
SiriusXM AM/FM Stereo
