2022 Toyota Corolla

$33,998 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 7 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9438897

9438897 Stock #: P0173

P0173 VIN: 5YFB4MBEXNP110533

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cement Grey / Black Roof

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0173

Mileage 58,735 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Exterior Aluminum Wheels Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Mechanical Sport Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Metal-look/piano black dash trim Metal-look/piano black center console trim LED Lights Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall Width: 1,780 mm Max cargo capacity: 371 L Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 884 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Blind Spot Detection Front Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Overall Length: 4,635 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 1,845 kg Curb weight: 1,395 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Rear Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Toyota Safety Sense Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS) Front Seat Type : Sport bucket SiriusXM AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.