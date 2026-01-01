Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, SiriusXM, Remote Start</b><br> <br> This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2022 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether youre looking to get away or just get around town, youll find the Highlanders bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where youre headed.<br> <br>This SUV has 66,120 km. Its Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Highlanders trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this ultra luxurious Highlander Limited is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, a power sunroof, wireless charging, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen thats paired with JBL Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation and SiriusXM, LED headlights and fog lights, and split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include a power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$340.97</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2022 Toyota Highlander

66,120 KM

Details Description

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14098189

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
66,120KM
VIN 5TDFZRBH0NS218791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0203
  • Mileage 66,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, SiriusXM, Remote Start

This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2022 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.

This SUV has 66,120 km. It's Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this ultra luxurious Highlander Limited is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, a power sunroof, wireless charging, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with JBL Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation and SiriusXM, LED headlights and fog lights, and split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include a power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SV - $143 B/W for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Nissan Sentra SV - $143 B/W 78,021 KM $19,798 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT - $192 B/W for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT - $192 B/W 78,028 KM $26,698 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate - $296 B/W for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate - $296 B/W 44,571 KM $39,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2022 Toyota Highlander