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2022 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2022 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
66,120KM
VIN 5TDFZRBH0NS218791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0203
- Mileage 66,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, SiriusXM, Remote Start
This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2022 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.
This SUV has 66,120 km. It's Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this ultra luxurious Highlander Limited is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, a power sunroof, wireless charging, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with JBL Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation and SiriusXM, LED headlights and fog lights, and split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include a power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2022 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.
This SUV has 66,120 km. It's Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this ultra luxurious Highlander Limited is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, a power sunroof, wireless charging, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with JBL Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation and SiriusXM, LED headlights and fog lights, and split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include a power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$45,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Toyota Highlander