$39,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI - Sunroof
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,299KM
VIN 1V2FR2CAXNC517553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0086
- Mileage 63,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay!
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an ideal companion for long trips, with a comfortable and spacious interior and impressive towing capacity. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 63,299 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. Sitting atop the Atlas range, this Exceline R-Line is fully decked with unique exterior body styling, LED headlights with high beam assist, parking distance control with park assist, heated and ventilated leather seats, a premium audio system, and an 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM, Standard safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation, with additional features including a power tailgate, tri-zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $279.62 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
High Beam Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2022 Volkswagen Atlas