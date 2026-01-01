$33,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,179KM
VIN 1V2BE2CA7NC211579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0165
- Mileage 90,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a bold and stylish SUV with innovative features and a clever all-wheel-drive system. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2022 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks. This SUV has 90,179 km. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Highline lives up to its name with power - heated and cooled premium leather seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. Additional great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with built in navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and a Fender premium audio system. The exterior chrome window trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps bring extra elegance and class, while the blind spot assist sensors, front collision mitigation system, lane keep assist and park distance control help keep you and your family extremely safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Heated Windshield
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Video Monitor Location: Front
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Overall Length: 4,966 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,732 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,540 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Power child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,990 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,650 kg
Curb weight: 2,034 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
Panoramic Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,203 L
Wheelbase : 2,980 mm
Rear Leg Room : 1,027 mm
Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Traffic Alert
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Wireless Mirroring
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing>
2022 Volkswagen Atlas