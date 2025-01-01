$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,815KM
VIN 3VW2T7BU5NM023137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Yellow
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0072A
- Mileage 88,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay!
The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI balances genuine performance and everyday practicality in an attractively designed package. This 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Built for driving pleasure, practicality and absolute capability, the 2022 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen's sport-oriented offering in the compact sedan segment. It features a newly styled front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. The voluminous cabin space features high quality craftsmanship, with premium grade trim and upholstery materials, and a spacious trunk area. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This sedan has 88,815 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta GLI's trim level is DSG. This 2022 Jetta GLI comes fully decked with a large power sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, a sonorous premium audio system, a vivid 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, and a vibrant 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and satellite navigation. Occupant safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, front emergency braking, and high beam assist. Additional features include wireless charging, LED lights, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, rain-sensing wipers, interior ambient lighting, and a whole lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.74 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
