$25,998
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,283KM
VIN 3VVLX7B22NM032468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0073
- Mileage 71,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels!
This 2022 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 71,283 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. German design and high-quality materials make sure the inside of this all-wheel drive Taos is ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
2022 Volkswagen Taos