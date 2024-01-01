Menu
2022 Volkswagen Taos

71,283 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,283KM
VIN 3VVLX7B22NM032468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0073
  • Mileage 71,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels!

This 2022 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 71,283 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. German design and high-quality materials make sure the inside of this all-wheel drive Taos is ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.75 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Additional Features

18 inch Aluminum Wheels

2022 Volkswagen Taos