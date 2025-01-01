$24,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,827KM
VIN 3VV3X7B26NM025779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0151
- Mileage 85,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!
This 2022 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 85,827 kms. It's pure white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Upgrading to this Volkswagen Taos Highline is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with all of the tech you expect, like premium leather heated and cooled seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button, a larger digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, BeatsAudio, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features exclusive alloy wheels, a power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, park assist, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.76 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This 2022 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 85,827 kms. It's pure white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Upgrading to this Volkswagen Taos Highline is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with all of the tech you expect, like premium leather heated and cooled seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button, a larger digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, BeatsAudio, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features exclusive alloy wheels, a power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, park assist, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.76 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof 85,827 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats 22,832 KM $30,498 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius c TECHNOLOGY - Navigation - Sunroof 180,547 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2022 Volkswagen Taos