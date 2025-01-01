Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2022 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV thats just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This low mileage SUV has just 39,951 kms. Its pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Taoss trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. Strong proportions make sure this all-wheel drive 2022 Taos looks ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Trendline has all of the tech you expect with heated seats, KESSY Go with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and roof rack, and automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$167.77</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2022 Volkswagen Taos

39,951 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline 4MOTION - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13149361

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline 4MOTION - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,951KM
VIN 3VVAX7B29NM022317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Gray / Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0155
  • Mileage 39,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2022 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This low mileage SUV has just 39,951 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Taos's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. Strong proportions make sure this all-wheel drive 2022 Taos looks ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Trendline has all of the tech you expect with heated seats, KESSY Go with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and roof rack, and automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.77 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 72,785 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation 64,206 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats 161,053 KM $12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2022 Volkswagen Taos