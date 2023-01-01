Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Taos

61,130 KM

Details Description Features

$33,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,488

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Taos

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline FWD - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline FWD - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$33,488

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,130KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9791440
  • Stock #: R0024
  • VIN: 3VVEX7B20NM000904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cornflower Blue
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0024
  • Mileage 61,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof!

This 2022 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 61,130 kms. It's cornflower blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline FWD. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $218.14 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate. ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o

Vehicle Features

Windows

Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 122,132 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 57,125 KM
$58,500 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Envision ...
 36,593 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory