2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline FWD - Sunroof
61,130KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cornflower Blue
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,130 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 61,130 kms. It's cornflower blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline FWD. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof.
Vehicle Features
Windows
Sunroof
