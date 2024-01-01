Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999! <br> <br> Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Whether its a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and its called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 21,401 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

21,401 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,401KM
Used
VIN 3VV8B7AX0NM043308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0202A
  • Mileage 21,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!

Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!

Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 21,401 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage 47,576 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V SE for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Honda CR-V SE 134,361 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential - Heated Seats 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan