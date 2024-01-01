$34,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
21,401KM
Used
VIN 3VV8B7AX0NM043308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0202A
- Mileage 21,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!
Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 21,401 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan