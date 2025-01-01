Menu
<b>Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Stylish and versatile, this Tiguan can be your family adventure vehicle for both the daily drives and the weekend getaways. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>Whether its a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and its called the Tiguan.This SUV has 58,925 kms. Its oryx white pearl effect in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=23xoB2pfxzjMEsrsHBxd6ePN8DX1ZJna target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$209.71</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

58,925 KM

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition

13181663

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,925KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX7NM136813

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0157
  • Mileage 58,925 KM

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
