2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

$35,124 + taxes & licensing 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497246

8497246 Stock #: 22-0078

22-0078 VIN: 3VV0B7AXXNM043426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0078

Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Third Row Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.