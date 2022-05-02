Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

90 KM

Details Description Features

$35,124

+ tax & licensing
$35,124

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

$35,124

+ taxes & licensing

90KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497246
  • Stock #: 22-0078
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AXXNM043426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0078
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

Third Row Package!



Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use.

Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.

This platinum gray metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. This spacious and comfortable Tiguan Trendline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a 6.5 inch touchscreen display that features voice command, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot detection. This sporty and stylish family SUVW also includes stylish aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, automatic LED lights, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an 8 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors and front assist with autonomous emergency braking plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Third Row Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Volkswagen/Tiguan/VW_US%20Tiguan_2022-og.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44


5.59% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.59% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($10.00). (HST) are extra.
(HST), licence, insurance & registration not included
). Incentives expire 2022-05-02. See dealer for details.


LEASING:

Estimated Lease Payment: $217 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.74% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $22,667. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2022-05-02.


We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o

Vehicle Features

Third Row Package

