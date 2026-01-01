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2023 Acura MDX
Platinum Elite - HUD - 360 Camera
2023 Acura MDX
Platinum Elite - HUD - 360 Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,503KM
VIN 5J8YE1H80PL803230
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0447A
- Mileage 95,503 KM
Vehicle Description
HUD, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
With an elegant design, this Acura MDX exudes class and refinement. This 2023 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Sleek and sophisticated, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.
This SUV has 95,503 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MDX's trim level is Platinum Elite. Built to perform, this MDX comes with selectable drive modes, impressive power delivery, and incredible handling. Of course, there is luxury to match that intense performance with heated seats, memory settings, one touch third row access, ambient lighting, and a moonroof. The interior tech is cutting edge with touchpad infotainment with an HD display, wireless Qi charging, Wi-Fi, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Siri Eyes Free, collision warning, lane keep and road departure assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and traffic sign recognition. To top it all off the style says motion even at a stand still along with aluminum wheels, automatic Jewel Eye LED headlamps, keyless entry, and a power liftgate. The Platinum Elite trim also adds an upgraded infotainment system with 3D premium audio and a heads up display, navigation, cooled seats, perforated leather seats, wood trim, hands free liftgate, a 360 degree parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: HUD, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With an elegant design, this Acura MDX exudes class and refinement. This 2023 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Sleek and sophisticated, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.
This SUV has 95,503 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MDX's trim level is Platinum Elite. Built to perform, this MDX comes with selectable drive modes, impressive power delivery, and incredible handling. Of course, there is luxury to match that intense performance with heated seats, memory settings, one touch third row access, ambient lighting, and a moonroof. The interior tech is cutting edge with touchpad infotainment with an HD display, wireless Qi charging, Wi-Fi, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Siri Eyes Free, collision warning, lane keep and road departure assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and traffic sign recognition. To top it all off the style says motion even at a stand still along with aluminum wheels, automatic Jewel Eye LED headlamps, keyless entry, and a power liftgate. The Platinum Elite trim also adds an upgraded infotainment system with 3D premium audio and a heads up display, navigation, cooled seats, perforated leather seats, wood trim, hands free liftgate, a 360 degree parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: HUD, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Digital Appearance
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and w/Tilt Head Restraints
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P255/50R20 105H
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Traffic jam assist
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Surround View Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Media / Nav / Comm
graphic equalizer
Fixed antenna
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Premium Amplifier
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
4.17 axle ratio
150 amp alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Engine: 3.5L SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: Direct injection
GVWR: 2,640 kgs (5,820 lbs)
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and Integrated Dynamic System (IDS)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2023 Acura MDX