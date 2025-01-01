$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD
2023 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,588KM
VIN 5J8TC2H62PL800057
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,588 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 64.7L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Speakers: 16
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (max): 208mm (8.2)
Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Wheelbase: 2,750mm (108.3)
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
GVWR: 2,280kg (5,027lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View yes
Front legroom: 1,057mm (41.6)
Passenger volume: 2,945L (104.0 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Primary LCD size: 10.2
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition
Emergency communication system: AcuraLink
Front shoulder room: 1,517mm (59.7)
Curb weight: 1,855kg (4,090lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Drive type: SH-AWD all-wheel
Tracker system: AcuraLink Assist
Premium audio system: ELS Studio 3D
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 144mm (5.7)
Horsepower: 272hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,437mm (56.6)
Engine torque: 280 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Exterior height: 1,668mm (65.7)
Turning radius: 11.9m (39.0')
Rear legroom: 975mm (38.4)
Speaker type: ELS Studio 3D
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information System (BSI) warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Front tires: 255/45VR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45VR20.0
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather Ultrasuede
Rear collision: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Exterior length: 4,766mm (187.6)
Interior rear cargo volume: 835 L (29 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,260 L (80 cu.ft.)
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION 60,183 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan United 4MOTION 40,387 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V LX 2WD 18,202 KM $33,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dilawri Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Dilawri Chrysler
613-801-0278
2023 Acura RDX