Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, High Beam Assist, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> A premium interior with precise engineering sets this Audi A5 Sportback apart from its rivals. This 2023 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>Pairing the sweptback design of an A5 coupe with the enhanced versatility of an avant, the functional Audi A5 Sportback has a way of making everyone look twice. With its seductive presence and decadent interior, this Audi A5 is simply a masterpiece of engineering. Thanks to its luxurious interior that is equal parts cozy and refined, this A5 Sportback is exactly what you think when you hear the word Audi. This hatchback has 25,928 kms. Its mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our A5 Sportbacks trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This A5 Sportback Progressiv trim adds a sport tuned suspension, automatic high beams, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Sophisticated, sleek, and sporty, this A5 Sportback Progressiv brings paddle shifters, a power sunroof, heated leather sport seats with contrast stitching, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment, navigation, and wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a chrome tailpipe, chrome exterior accents, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This executive sedan is loaded with a safety suite that includes lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2023 Audi A5 Sportback

25,928 KM

Details Description

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Audi A5 Sportback

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,928KM
VIN WAUFACF57PA007833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, High Beam Assist, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

A premium interior with precise engineering sets this Audi A5 Sportback apart from its rivals. This 2023 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Pairing the sweptback design of an A5 coupe with the enhanced versatility of an avant, the functional Audi A5 Sportback has a way of making everyone look twice. With its seductive presence and decadent interior, this Audi A5 is simply a masterpiece of engineering. Thanks to its luxurious interior that is equal parts cozy and refined, this A5 Sportback is exactly what you think when you hear the word Audi. This hatchback has 25,928 kms. It's mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our A5 Sportback's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This A5 Sportback Progressiv trim adds a sport tuned suspension, automatic high beams, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Sophisticated, sleek, and sporty, this A5 Sportback Progressiv brings paddle shifters, a power sunroof, heated leather sport seats with contrast stitching, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment, navigation, and wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a chrome tailpipe, chrome exterior accents, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This executive sedan is loaded with a safety suite that includes lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 109,092 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,204 KM $20,073 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 41,586 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

Contact Seller
2023 Audi A5 Sportback