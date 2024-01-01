$48,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Audi A5 Sportback
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2023 Audi A5 Sportback
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,928KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUFACF57PA007833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,928 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, High Beam Assist, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
A premium interior with precise engineering sets this Audi A5 Sportback apart from its rivals. This 2023 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Pairing the sweptback design of an A5 coupe with the enhanced versatility of an avant, the functional Audi A5 Sportback has a way of making everyone look twice. With its seductive presence and decadent interior, this Audi A5 is simply a masterpiece of engineering. Thanks to its luxurious interior that is equal parts cozy and refined, this A5 Sportback is exactly what you think when you hear the word Audi. This hatchback has 25,928 kms. It's mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our A5 Sportback's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This A5 Sportback Progressiv trim adds a sport tuned suspension, automatic high beams, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Sophisticated, sleek, and sporty, this A5 Sportback Progressiv brings paddle shifters, a power sunroof, heated leather sport seats with contrast stitching, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment, navigation, and wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a chrome tailpipe, chrome exterior accents, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This executive sedan is loaded with a safety suite that includes lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
A premium interior with precise engineering sets this Audi A5 Sportback apart from its rivals. This 2023 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Pairing the sweptback design of an A5 coupe with the enhanced versatility of an avant, the functional Audi A5 Sportback has a way of making everyone look twice. With its seductive presence and decadent interior, this Audi A5 is simply a masterpiece of engineering. Thanks to its luxurious interior that is equal parts cozy and refined, this A5 Sportback is exactly what you think when you hear the word Audi. This hatchback has 25,928 kms. It's mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our A5 Sportback's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This A5 Sportback Progressiv trim adds a sport tuned suspension, automatic high beams, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Sophisticated, sleek, and sporty, this A5 Sportback Progressiv brings paddle shifters, a power sunroof, heated leather sport seats with contrast stitching, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment, navigation, and wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a chrome tailpipe, chrome exterior accents, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This executive sedan is loaded with a safety suite that includes lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 109,092 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,204 KM $20,073 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 41,586 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2023 Audi A5 Sportback