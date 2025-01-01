Menu
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection!

With near-perfect weight distribution and refined road manners, its easy to see why the BMW 3 Series has remained a celebrated sports car for over 40 years. This 2023 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The legendary BMW 3 Series returns for 2023 with updated styling and even more technology features. With smooth riding suspension and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, its easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This low mileage sedan has just 29,321 kms. Its black sapphire metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3 Seriess trim level is 330e xDrive. This 330e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid ups the ante, with a sophisticated battery-assisted powertrain paired to a clever all-wheel-drive system for class-leading efficiency, and features an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, dazzling automatic LED headlights with auto leveling, perimeter approach, cornering functionality and inbuilt daytime running lights, tri-zone climate control with an air filtration system, heated and perforated Sensatec synthetic leather seats with cushion extension and tilt, and an infotainment system bundled with a 10-speaker Hi-Fi audio system, Apple CarPlay, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, power heated auto-dimming side mirrors, forward collision mitigation, proximity keyless entry with remote cargo access, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Used
29,321KM
VIN 3MW39FS00P8D42693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0323A
  • Mileage 29,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection!

With near-perfect weight distribution and refined road manners, its easy to see why the BMW 3 Series has remained a celebrated sports car for over 40 years. This 2023 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The legendary BMW 3 Series returns for 2023 with updated styling and even more technology features. With smooth riding suspension and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This low mileage sedan has just 29,321 kms. It's black sapphire metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3 Series's trim level is 330e xDrive. This 330e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid ups the ante, with a sophisticated battery-assisted powertrain paired to a clever all-wheel-drive system for class-leading efficiency, and features an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, dazzling automatic LED headlights with auto leveling, perimeter approach, cornering functionality and inbuilt daytime running lights, tri-zone climate control with an air filtration system, heated and perforated Sensatec synthetic leather seats with cushion extension and tilt, and an infotainment system bundled with a 10-speaker Hi-Fi audio system, Apple CarPlay, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, power heated auto-dimming side mirrors, forward collision mitigation, proximity keyless entry with remote cargo access, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats

