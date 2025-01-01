$46,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30e - M Sport Edition - WiFi Hotspot
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30e - M Sport Edition - WiFi Hotspot
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,989KM
VIN 5UX63DP05P9R81946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0611
- Mileage 51,989 KM
Vehicle Description
M Sport Edition, Wireless Charging, WiFi Hotspot!
With a new look that is ready for new adventures, this 2023 BMW X3 revolutionizes SUV design while providing unmatched levels of refinement. This 2023 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Built for the explorer in all of us, this BMW X3 has the space, comfort, and technology to help you expand your horizons. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This X3 also offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced technology and safety features. Easily one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adapts to your lifestyle while providing an elegant look that will be the envy of all others.This SUV has 51,989 kms. It's alpine white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive30e. Memory settings, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats ensure you are always comfortable in this 2022 X3. Navigation and Apple CarPlay included in the modern infotainment system ensure you always stay connected. Remote start and a power liftgate makes every drive easier while low speed collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera keep you safe during your busy days. Do it all in style with unmistakable BMW lines, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: M Sport Edition, Wireless Charging, Wifi Hotspot.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
WiFi Hotspot
Selective service internet access
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Run flat tires
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Grey aluminum rims
M Sport Edition
Rear Head Room: 994 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,045 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,682 L
Overall Width: 1,891 mm
Overall Length: 4,721 mm
Curb weight: 2,086 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Gross vehicle weight: 2,620 kg
Overall height: 1,676 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
BMW Assist Emergency Call
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Wheelbase : 2,864 mm
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior Entry Lights : Remote activated w/puddle lights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Warning w/City Braking
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2023 BMW X3