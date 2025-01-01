$36,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring FWD
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring FWD
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,111KM
VIN 2C4RC1FG8PR558493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1048
- Mileage 64,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
soft close
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 6.1m (19.8')
Fuel economy city: 12.4L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Approach angle: 14 deg
Departure angle: 19 deg
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 2,723kg (6,003lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2)
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist active
Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear collision: Rear Cross Path Detection warning
Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1)
Ramp breakover angle: 13 deg
Ground clearance (min): 131mm (5.2)
Horsepower: 287hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,964kg (4,330lbs)
Exterior length: 5,176mm (203.8)
Exterior body width: 2,022mm (79.6)
Exterior height: 1,777mm (70.0)
Wheelbase: 3,089mm (121.6)
Front legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
3rd row legroom: 929mm (36.6)
3rd row headroom: 984mm (38.7)
Front hiproom: 1,500mm (59.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,647mm (64.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,258mm (49.5)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,555mm (61.2)
Passenger volume: 4,672L (165.0 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 3.6L
Primary LCD size: 10.1
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear folding activation: Stow 'n Go manual fold-into-floor
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 3,979 L (141 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: Park Assist rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Dilawri Chrysler
613-801-0278
2023 Chrysler Pacifica