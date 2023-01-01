$42,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
PHEV - Sunroof - Low Mileage
2023 Ford Escape
PHEV - Sunroof - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
7,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0E1XPUA55914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof!
In the city or in the forest, this Ford Escape is built to get you over any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 7,000 kms. It's light blue clearcoat metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Hybrid engine.
Our Escape's trim level is PHEV. With an extremely efficient yet potent plug-in hybrid powertrain with fast charging, this Escape PHEV features heated front seats with ActiveX synthetic leather upholstery, a heated leatherette steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, and an upgraded 13.2-inch infotainment system now with an integrated navigation system, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety technology also receives an upgrade, with reverse parking sensors, intersection assist and evasive steering assist, along with blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, front and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include power heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, roof rack rails, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0E1XPUA55914.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Magnetic Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Tires: 225/60R18 100H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline controls
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Knit Vinyl Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Mechanical
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
42 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 14.4 kWh Capacity
467.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Ford Escape