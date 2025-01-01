Menu
The future is electrifying, and this Mustang Mach-E is leading the charge. This 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Nepean. 

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,844 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. 

Our Mustang Mach-Es trim level is Premium AWD. This Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD features an additional electric motor, with a fixed dual-panel glass sunroof, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, upgraded aluminum wheels and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, along with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, heated ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Fords Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

10,844 KM

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD - Sunroof

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium AWD - Sunroof

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,844KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU7PMA92414

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0782A
  • Mileage 10,844 KM

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!

The future is electrifying, and this Mustang Mach-E is leading the charge. This 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,844 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.

Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Premium AWD. This Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD features an additional electric motor, with a fixed dual-panel glass sunroof, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, upgraded aluminum wheels and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, along with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, heated ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Ford's Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SU7PMA92414.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Premium Audio
360 Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E