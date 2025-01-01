Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This bold Hyundai Elantra is bringing excitement to this narrowing class of cars. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 28,079 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Preferred. .This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Hyundai Elantra

28,079 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Low Mileage

12404763

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,079KM
VIN KMHLM4AG1PU556188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U1046
  • Mileage 28,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-XXXX

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2023 Hyundai Elantra