2023 Hyundai IONIQ
6 Preferred AWD Long Range w/Ultimate Package
2023 Hyundai IONIQ
6 Preferred AWD Long Range w/Ultimate Package
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN KMHM54AC9PA029452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serenity White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0766
- Mileage 0 KM
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera!
This Ioniq 6 provides much more style, range and performance than you'd expect from an affordable EV sedan.
One look at this all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 is enough to tell how futuristic this EV is. A meticulously crafted interior laden with cutting-edge technology keeps this EV ahead of the curve, while its cleverly engineering powertrain ensures that range anxiety is a thing of the past. For the ultimate EV experience, step into this 2023 Ioniq 6!
This serenity white sedan has an automatic transmission.
Our IONIQ 6's trim level is Preferred AWD Long Range w/Ultimate Package. As the name suggests, this IONIQ 6 with the Ultimate package is fully decked with a fixed dual-panel sunroof, a power liftgate, an upgraded 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, ventilated and heated front seats and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats with synthetic leather upholstery, a driver's heads up display, and a 360-surround view camera. Other features include a heated leather steering wheel, power charge port door, voice-activated dual zone climate control, proximity key with push button start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include LED headlights with automatic high beams, two 12-volt DC power outlets, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Power Liftgate, Electric Vehicle. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/heigh adjustment, 2-way power lumbar and 8-way power adjustable passenger's seat w/power lumbar
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 245/40R20 All-Season
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vision Sunroof 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Forward Collision Avoidance (Car/Ped/CYC/Junction Turning & Crossing Junction Crossing
Seating
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.47 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 239KW 320HP Electric
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear Auto -inc: paddle shifters w/regenerative braking system, column-mounted shift-by-wire and drive mode select (eco, normal, sport, snow and custom)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/10.9 kW Onboard Charger, 7.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1.22 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 77.4 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
Lane Keep Asist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2023 Hyundai IONIQ