Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder * Clean Carfax * Automatic transmission * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Sunroof * Leather seat * Heated seat * Push button start * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Back up camera * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representatives are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

2023 Hyundai KONA

6,121 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

6,121KM
Used
VIN KM8K5CA30PU005721

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 168931
  • Mileage 6,121 KM

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder * Clean Carfax * Automatic transmission * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Sunroof * Leather seat * Heated seat * Push button start * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Back up camera * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
GVWR: 1,930kg (4,255lbs)
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Tracker system: BlueLink
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Curb weight: 1,509kg (3,327lbs)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 75.6mm x 89.0mm (2.98 x 3.50)
Appearance: digital
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection mitigation
Engine litres: 1.6L
Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior height: 1,575mm (62.0)
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Horsepower: 195hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 195hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Exterior length: 4,215mm (165.9)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

