2023 Hyundai KONA
N 2.0T FWD MANGERS DEMO
2023 Hyundai KONA
N 2.0T FWD MANGERS DEMO
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
Used
9,863KM
VIN KM8KH3AC7PU012253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour BLK LTH/SUEDE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,863 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Rear cargo: liftgate
Fuel economy city: 11.8L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.)
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Tracker system: BlueLink
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Fuel economy combined: 10.4L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Curb weight: 1,515kg (3,340lbs)
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2)
GVWR: 2,010kg (4,431lbs)
Appearance: digital
Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) rear
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.1')
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Internet access capable: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Exterior length: 4,215mm (165.9)
Ground clearance (min): 173mm (6.8)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)
Torque: 289 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM
Engine torque: 289 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM
Horsepower: 276hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 5,000RPM
Front tires: 235/40YR19.0
Rear tires: 235/40YR19.0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
2023 Hyundai KONA