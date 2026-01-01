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2023 Hyundai KONA

61,258 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

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14414523

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,258KM
VIN KM8K6CAB9PU042917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 87381
  • Mileage 61,258 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Tracker system: BlueLink
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2)
Curb weight: 1,453kg (3,203lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior length: 4,205mm (165.6)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection mitigation
Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
GVWR: 1,875kg (4,134lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

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613-688-XXXX

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613-688-6000

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Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2023 Hyundai KONA