$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,258KM
VIN KM8K6CAB9PU042917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 87381
- Mileage 61,258 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Trim
Leather upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Tracker system: BlueLink
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2)
Curb weight: 1,453kg (3,203lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior length: 4,205mm (165.6)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection mitigation
Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
GVWR: 1,875kg (4,134lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club
2024 Kia Sportage X-line AWD 58,585 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package 61,258 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD 65,293 KM $26,440 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kia on Hunt Club
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Call Dealer
613-688-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia on Hunt Club
613-688-6000
2023 Hyundai KONA