2023 Hyundai KONA

$35,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 4 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9830684

9830684 Stock #: 159071

159071 VIN: KM8K3CA34PU979384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DIVEIN JEJU BLU

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 159071

Mileage 15,463 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: cloth Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine displacement: 1.6 L Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.) GVWR: 1,930kg (4,255lbs) Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Tailpipe finisher: chrome Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Configurable Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Internet access capable: selective service Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km Drive type: all-wheel Tracker system: BlueLink Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Curb weight: 1,509kg (3,327lbs) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Primary LCD size: 10.3 Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4) Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Front tires: 235/45HR18.0 Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0 Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5) Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2) Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5) Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8) Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3) Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift Premium audio system: Infinity Front headroom: 965mm (38.0) Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2) Engine bore x stroke: 75.6mm x 89.0mm (2.98 x 3.50) Appearance: digital Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation Engine litres: 1.6L Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial) Hybrid traction battery type: none Exterior height: 1,575mm (62.0) Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required) Horsepower: 195hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM Engine horsepower: 195hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM Exterior length: 4,215mm (165.9) Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Front pedestrian detection: prevention Interior rear cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.) Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.