$35,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club
613-688-3600
2023 Hyundai KONA
2023 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line AWD
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
15,463KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9830684
- Stock #: 159071
- VIN: KM8K3CA34PU979384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DIVEIN JEJU BLU
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 159071
- Mileage 15,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,930kg (4,255lbs)
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Tracker system: BlueLink
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Curb weight: 1,509kg (3,327lbs)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Premium audio system: Infinity
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear legroom: 893mm (35.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 75.6mm x 89.0mm (2.98 x 3.50)
Appearance: digital
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Engine litres: 1.6L
Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior height: 1,575mm (62.0)
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Horsepower: 195hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 195hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Exterior length: 4,215mm (165.9)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5