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2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
URBAN AWD
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
URBAN AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,403KM
VIN 5NMS3DAL0PH611673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Tow Package, Proximity Key, Climate Control
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2023 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.
This SUV has 76,403 km. It's Quartz White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Urban AWD. This Santa Fe Urban kicks things up a notch with exclusive exterior styling and upgraded wheels, along with an express open/close glass sunroof and synthetic leather seat upholstery, along with heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a 6-speaker audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2023 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe was made for you.
This SUV has 76,403 km. It's Quartz White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Urban AWD. This Santa Fe Urban kicks things up a notch with exclusive exterior styling and upgraded wheels, along with an express open/close glass sunroof and synthetic leather seat upholstery, along with heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a 6-speaker audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger seat
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Exterior
side steps
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe