2023 Hyundai Sonata
Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2023 Hyundai Sonata
Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
32,859KM
VIN KMHL44J21PA300171
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1113A
- Mileage 32,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
With a slew of tech features and remarkable versatility, Hyundai knocked it out of the park with this 2023 Sonata. This 2023 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
Sonata continues to raise the bar in the midsize sedan segment with the ubiquitous Sonata, and this 2023 iteration is no exception. Engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride with premium interior build materials and a refined power train, occupants are cocooned in tranquility with every drive. Exceptional reliability and great value ensure that this 2023 Sonata stays on top in the ever-competitive sedan segment.This sedan has 32,859 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Sport. Upping the ante, this 1.6T Sport trim offers even more, with an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, bespoke aluminum wheels, a sonorous 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, and heated bucket seats with leatherette/Dinamica upholstery with power adjustment and lumbar support. Also standard include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an immersive 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with inbuilt navigation. Occupants are kept safe on the road, thanks to safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear collision mitigation, and a rear view camera. Additional standard features include dual zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually-adjustable front passenger seat
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P245/40R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.37 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVD
Transmission: 8-Speed Electronic Automatic -inc: overdrive lock-up torque converter, shift lock, SHIFTRONIC mode, shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors, paddle shifters and drive mode select
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Here HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Bose AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 12 speakers and subwoofer, BlueLink connected vehicle system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25" colour touchscreen (1920 x 720) w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via H...
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
