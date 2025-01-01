$32,985+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package - $212 B/W
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package - $212 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$32,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,715KM
VIN KM8JCCAE0PU200415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $33975 - Our Price is just $32985!
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 22,715 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leather-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $211.47 with $3299 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $33975 - Our Price is just $32985!
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 22,715 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leather-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $211.47 with $3299 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Black Rear Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Tow Package
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
54 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine idle stop and go
GVWR: 2,160 kgs (4,762 lbs)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Bluelink Connected Vehicle System (3-year complimentary subscription) Tracker System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$32,985
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2023 Hyundai Tucson