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<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Tow Package</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today. This SUV has 50,120 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leather-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Hyundai Tucson

50,120 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE

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14032944

2023 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,120KM
VIN KM8JCCAE9PU245434

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Tow Package

This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today. This SUV has 50,120 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leather-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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613-714-8888

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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2023 Hyundai Tucson