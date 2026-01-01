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2023 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE
2023 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,120KM
VIN KM8JCCAE9PU245434
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Tow Package
This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today. This SUV has 50,120 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leather-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today. This SUV has 50,120 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leather-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2023 Hyundai Tucson