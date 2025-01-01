$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,706KM
VIN KM8JCCA16PU086157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1045
- Mileage 98,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Memory Seats, 360 Camera, Tow
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is for sale today.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this SUV is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 98,706 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. Taking things a step further, this Tucson Hybrid with the Ultimate trim adds memory settings for front seat positions, voice-activated dual-zone climate control and an aerial view camera system, and also includes an automatic full-time all-wheel drive system, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated leather seats with 8-way power adjustment and 2-way lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a power-operated smart rear liftgate with proximity cargo access, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation with voice-activation, and a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system. Road safety is taken care of, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian & cyclist detection, rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rear view camera system.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid