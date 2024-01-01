$26,774+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate - Sunroof - LED Lights
2023 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate - Sunroof - LED Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$26,774
+ taxes & licensing
10,940KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A30PU234921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0854
- Mileage 10,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, LED Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $27577 - Our Price is just $26774!
A small SUV made for big city hustle, this 2023 Venue is ready to set the scene. This 2023 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2023 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2023 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 10,940 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Ultimate. This range-topping Venue Ultimate rewards you with a power-sliding sunroof, LED headlights with cornering function, and wireless charging for mobile devices, along with blind spot detection, remote engine start, roof rack rails, and a heated steering wheel. Additional features include heated front seats, 60-40 folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, power heated side mirrors, automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, driver monitoring alert, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Led Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2023 Hyundai Venue