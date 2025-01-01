Menu
Account
Sign In
All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is Ottawas local dealer! We are the Original Ottawas volume dealer We are your source for New and Used Vehicles. Our Top priority is your satisfaction.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Details Description Features

$73,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Overland 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12403890

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Overland 4x4

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 12403890
  2. 12403890
  3. 12403890
  4. 12403890
  5. 12403890
  6. 12403890
  7. 12403890
  8. 12403890
  9. 12403890
  10. 12403890
  11. 12403890
  12. 12403890
  13. 12403890
  14. 12403890
  15. 12403890
  16. 12403890
  17. 12403890
  18. 12403890
  19. 12403890
  20. 12403890
Contact Seller

$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C4RJYD63P8812020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C19340
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is Ottawa's local dealer! We are the Original Ottawa's volume dealer We are your source for New and Used Vehicles. Our Top priority is your satisfaction.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Rear beverage holders
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Auto-levelling suspension
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Approach angle: 30 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Towing capacity: 2,722kg (6,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Rear tires: 265/50TR20.0
Front tires: 265/50TR20.0
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
GVWR: 3,130kg (6,900lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Massaging driver lumbar support
Massaging passenger lumbar support
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front legroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Horsepower: 270hp @ 5,250RPM
Torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 270hp @ 5,250RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 84.0mm x 90.0mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Speakers: 19
Exterior height: 1,801mm (70.9)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Exterior body width: 1,969mm (77.5)
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Front hiproom: 1,458mm (57.4)
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 42 km
Night vision lights
Appearance: digital/analog
Payload: 547kg (1,206lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Lane departure: Active Lane Management active
Rear collision: Cross Path Detection mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,504mm (59.2)
Fuel tank capacity: 71.2L
Primary LCD size: 10.1
Seat Upholstery: leather Nappa
Ground clearance (min): 277mm (10.9)
Electric motor horsepower: 44hp @ RPM
Hybrid system net power: 375hp @ 5,250RPM
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Charge port door: mechanical
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Electric motor 1 torque: 39 lb.-ft.
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 400
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 96
Electric motor 2 torque: 134 hp
Electric motor 2 torque: 181 lb.-ft.
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 7.2
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (max): 320mm (12.6)
Exterior length: 4,915mm (193.5)
Wheelbase: 2,964mm (116.7)
Passenger volume: 4,095L (144.6 cu.ft.)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Intersection Collision Assist System mitigation w/left turn assist
2nd row entertainment LCD monitors: 2
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,068 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,005 L (71 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 2.0
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 17
Fuel economy combined: 4.2Le/100Km
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 708 km
Hitch Class: IV
Hybrid system combined power torque: 470 lb.-ft.
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 36.0 kWh/100Km
TV receiver: Amazon Fire TV yes
Rear entertainment system: Fire TV for Auto
Speaker type: McIntosh
Curb weight: 2,491kg (5,492lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

Used 2025 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2025 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT 3,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra SV CVT 12,812 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 45,857 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee