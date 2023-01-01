$35,795+ tax & licensing
$35,795
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Carnival
LX FWD
Location
100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9792526
- Stock #: K1894
- VIN: KNDNB5H37P6282608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Parking sensors: rear
Max seating capacity: 8
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 16 deg
Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9')
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Departure angle: 20 deg
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 8.9L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 72.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Remote engine start: keyfob
Ground clearance (min): 172mm (6.8)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km
Compression ratio: 12.30 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,995mm (78.5)
Tailpipe finisher: black
Exterior height: 1,740mm (68.5)
Curb weight: 2,039kg (4,495lbs)
3rd row legroom: 903mm (35.6)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist mitigation
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Rear seats Folding position: Slide-N-Stow tumble forward
Rear hiproom: 1,686mm (66.4)
3rd row hiproom: 1,280mm (50.4)
GVWR: 2,740kg (6,041lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,630mm (64.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,606mm (63.2)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,511mm (59.5)
Passenger volume: 4,763L (168.2 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 1,139 L (40 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,110 L (145 cu.ft.)
Front hiproom: 1,520mm (59.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 87.1mm (3.62 x 3.43)
Exterior length: 5,155mm (203.0)
Wheelbase: 3,090mm (121.7)
Rear legroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
3rd row headroom: 981mm (38.6)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5