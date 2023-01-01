2023 Kia Carnival

Listing ID: 9792526

9792526 Stock #: K1894

K1894 VIN: KNDNB5H37P6282608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # K1894

Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Skid Plates Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine displacement: 3.5 L Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Parking sensors: rear Max seating capacity: 8 Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Approach angle: 16 deg Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9') Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Departure angle: 20 deg Front tires: 235/65TR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0 Fuel economy highway: 8.9L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 72.0L Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km Auto high-beam headlights Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Remote engine start: keyfob Ground clearance (min): 172mm (6.8) Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1) Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Rear headroom: 1,003mm (39.5) Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km Compression ratio: 12.30 to 1 Exterior body width: 1,995mm (78.5) Tailpipe finisher: black Exterior height: 1,740mm (68.5) Curb weight: 2,039kg (4,495lbs) 3rd row legroom: 903mm (35.6) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Engine litres: 3.5L Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active Hybrid traction battery type: none Pedestrian detection: prevention Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist mitigation Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM Rear seats Folding position: Slide-N-Stow tumble forward Rear hiproom: 1,686mm (66.4) 3rd row hiproom: 1,280mm (50.4) GVWR: 2,740kg (6,041lbs) Front shoulder room: 1,630mm (64.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,606mm (63.2) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,511mm (59.5) Passenger volume: 4,763L (168.2 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 1,139 L (40 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,110 L (145 cu.ft.) Front hiproom: 1,520mm (59.8) Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 87.1mm (3.62 x 3.43) Exterior length: 5,155mm (203.0) Wheelbase: 3,090mm (121.7) Rear legroom: 1,029mm (40.5) 3rd row headroom: 981mm (38.6) Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

