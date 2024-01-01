$26,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
GT Limited - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
2023 Kia Forte
GT Limited - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,759KM
VIN 3KPF44AC8PE655085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,759 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Intelligence design meets daily functionality in this well thought out 2023 Kia Forte. This 2023 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2023 Kia Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact yet surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this vehicle was built to perform, not conform. For break from the sameness, check out this 2023 Forte.This sedan has 37,759 kms. It's aurora black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is GT Limited. This GT Limited inspires daily exhilaration with a pepped up drivetrain, a sunroof, sporty black and red accents, heated and cooled synthetic leather race seats with red contrast stitching, and an incredible infotainment system with a 10.25 multimedia interface that includes navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, Bluetooth streaming, and plays all your favorite tunes through a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Drive safely with an active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, advanced forward collision assist, blind spot detection, and driver alert monitoring. Additional features include proximity keyless entry, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, and a handy rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging, Synthetic Leather.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Kia Forte