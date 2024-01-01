$25,498+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2023 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$25,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,970KM
VIN KNDEUCAA8P7352599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0418A
- Mileage 88,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Continuing the tradition of versatility at a value, this 2023 Kia Seltos brings all the best tech at a truly approachable price. This 2023 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 88,970 kms. It's lunar orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is EX. This Seltos EX comes with even more comfort and safety features including sunroof, heated Sofino seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key with remote start, automatic air conditioning, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This family SUV ensures your ride will be connected with modern features including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$25,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2023 Kia Seltos