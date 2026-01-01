Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Continuing the tradition of versatility at a value, this 2023 Kia Seltos brings all the best tech at a truly approachable price. This 2023 Kia Seltos is for sale today. <br> <br>In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesnt come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness. This low mileage SUV has just 37,570 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Seltoss trim level is LX. This Seltos LX provides your family with comfort and safety with modern features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, remote cargo access, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Kia Seltos

37,570 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Seltos

LX - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13509731

2023 Kia Seltos

LX - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,570KM
VIN KNDEP2AA7P7354782

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Continuing the tradition of versatility at a value, this 2023 Kia Seltos brings all the best tech at a truly approachable price. This 2023 Kia Seltos is for sale today.

In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness. This low mileage SUV has just 37,570 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Seltos's trim level is LX. This Seltos LX provides your family with comfort and safety with modern features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, remote cargo access, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 92,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Premier - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Subaru Forester Premier - Navigation - Sunroof 56,363 KM $27,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit VAN 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Ford Transit VAN 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo 139,481 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2023 Kia Seltos