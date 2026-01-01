$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
LX - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,570KM
VIN KNDEP2AA7P7354782
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Continuing the tradition of versatility at a value, this 2023 Kia Seltos brings all the best tech at a truly approachable price. This 2023 Kia Seltos is for sale today.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness. This low mileage SUV has just 37,570 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is LX. This Seltos LX provides your family with comfort and safety with modern features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated seats, remote keyless entry, remote cargo access, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2023 Kia Seltos