2023 Kia Sorento
SX AWD w/Burgundy Leather
3,141KM
Used
- Stock #: K1931
- VIN: 5XYRKDLF7PG192482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,141 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Max seating capacity: 6
Approach angle: 17 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km
Departure angle: 21 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.9L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,700mm (66.9)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs)
Exterior length: 4,810mm (189.4)
Ground clearance (min): 209mm (8.2)
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Appearance: digital
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Advanced Smart Cruise Control
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Curb weight: 1,856kg (4,092lbs)
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Front tires: 255/45HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45HR20.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Exterior parking camera rear: Around View 360 Monitor yes
Display blind spot view: left and right
Tracker system: Kia Connect
Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-JT
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)
