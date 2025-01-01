Menu
2023 Kia Soul EX| Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Kia on Hunt Club only guarantee one key/fob only. This vehicle is previous daily rental Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind! ADVERTISED PRICE IS FOR FINANCE DEALS ONLY, CASH PRICE MAY BE SUBJECT TO INCREASE. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**

2023 Kia Soul

57,912 KM

$22,770

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Soul

EX IVT

12830236

2023 Kia Soul

EX IVT

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$22,770

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,912KM
VIN KNDJ33AU1P7884773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fusion Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1441
  • Mileage 57,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear legroom: 985mm (38.8)
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
GVWR: 1,825kg (4,023lbs)
Exterior length: 4,195mm (165.2)
Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0)
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Rear headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Front hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,340mm (52.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Curb weight: 1,310kg (2,888lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/ Lane Following Assist (LFA) active
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 530 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,758 L (62 cu.ft.)
Wireless Phone Charger: front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$22,770

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2023 Kia Soul