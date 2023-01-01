$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
11,487KM
Used
- Stock #: U0818
- VIN: KNDPU3AF8P7083136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and modern technology. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 11,487 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This Kia Sportage LX was designed to make your drive even better with heated front seats, LED headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, rear climate ventilation and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. It also comes with a large 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote keyless entry and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Additional safety features include lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, a rear view camera with guideline assist and downhill brake control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Led Headlights, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Led Headlights
