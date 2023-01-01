Menu
2023 Kia Sportage

11,487 KM

LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

11,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494015
  • Stock #: U0818
  • VIN: KNDPU3AF8P7083136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, LED Headlights!

The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and modern technology. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 11,487 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This Kia Sportage LX was designed to make your drive even better with heated front seats, LED headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, rear climate ventilation and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. It also comes with a large 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote keyless entry and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Additional safety features include lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, a rear view camera with guideline assist and downhill brake control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Led Headlights, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Led Headlights

