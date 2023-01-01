2023 Kia Telluride

Listing ID: 10089240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour G.GREY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # K1914

Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Trailer Sway Control Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Rear Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Ventilated rear seats Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Seat upholstery: leather Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Wheel size: 20 Auto-levelling suspension 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Speakers: 10 Approach angle: 18 deg Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs) Rear cargo: power liftgate Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Rear seats: bucket Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine displacement: 3.8 L Departure angle: 23 deg AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel economy highway: 9.8L/100 km Engine horsepower: 291hp @ 6,000RPM Horsepower: 291hp @ 6,000RPM Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right Speaker type: harman/kardon Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Traffic sign information Parking sensors: front and rear Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic Drive type: all-wheel Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Fuel economy city: 12.8L/100 km Ground clearance (min): 213mm (8.4) Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2) Rear headroom: 985mm (38.8) Front shoulder room: 1,564mm (61.6) 3rd row hiproom: 1,111mm (43.7) Front tires: 245/50VR20.0 Rear tires: 245/50VR20.0 Fuel economy combined: 11.4L/100 km Exterior height: 1,790mm (70.5) Rear hiproom: 1,472mm (58.0) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G) Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Rear legroom: 1,077mm (42.4) 3rd row legroom: 798mm (31.4) Primary LCD size: 12.3 Engine litres: 3.8L Lane departure: Lane Change Assist active Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 87.1mm (3.78 x 3.43) GVWR: 2,684kg (5,917lbs) Exterior body width: 1,990mm (78.3) Exterior length: 5,000mm (196.9) 3rd row headroom: 961mm (37.8) Hybrid traction battery type: none Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required) Tracker system: Kia Connect Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-JT Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation Moonroof sunshade: manual Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Exterior parking camera rear: Rear-View Monitor yes Passenger volume: 4,442L (156.9 cu.ft.) Front hiproom: 1,497mm (58.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,554mm (61.2) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,404mm (55.3) Display blind spot view: Blind View Monitor left and right Emergency communication system: Kia Connect 2nd row sun blinds Front pedestrian detection: prevention Interior rear cargo volume: 601 L (21 cu.ft.) Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,455 L (87 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,986kg (4,378lbs)

